Vivo brings smartphones with Aura Light portrait system

The global smartphone manufacturer, vivo is now bringing this professional photography experience to smartphone with the 'Aura Light' portrait system.
Vivo's V29 and V29e smartphones are bringing a fantastic studio-level photography experience to the country very soon. These two smartphones feature the smart aura light technology, says a press release.
The main issue is color temperature. Smartphone cameras often struggle to capture color temperature accurately in varying lighting conditions, resulting in insufficient light and low-quality photos. This is why professional photographers always pay special attention to color temperature and arrange the necessary lighting accordingly.
In real-world environment, ideal light sources are quite complex and dynamic. So, the aura light portrait system is designed to adapt and provide the required light in any environment.
