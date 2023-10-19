Video
Vivo brings smartphones with Aura Light portrait system

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

The global smartphone manufacturer, vivo is now bringing this professional photography experience to smartphone with the 'Aura Light' portrait system.
Vivo's V29 and V29e smartphones are bringing a fantastic studio-level photography experience to the country very soon. These two smartphones feature the smart aura light technology, says a press release.
The main issue is color temperature. Smartphone cameras often struggle to capture color temperature accurately in varying lighting conditions, resulting in insufficient light and low-quality photos. This is why professional photographers always pay special attention to color temperature and arrange the necessary lighting accordingly.
In real-world environment, ideal light sources are quite complex and dynamic. So, the aura light portrait system is designed to adapt and provide the required light in any environment.



