No tax fair, NBR will hold tax support service this year

No tax fair this year. Instead, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) will organise a nationwide special support service at tax zone office premises to help taxpayers submit their income tax returns from November 1 to 30.NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmtul Muneem told UNB that the revenue board will provide a festive mood in the tax zones' office premises along with enough held desks to cooperate with people in submitting returns.He said 649 tax circles of 31 tax regions will arrange the special support service so that tax submission-related necessary support could be made available for people.The NBR head said their support centers will also help new taxpayers have e-TIN registration and re-registration.On the website of each tax region, return forms, poripotra, filling-out instructions, video tutorials, and other related documents will be made available, he said.The revenue board has given some instructions to the tax offices such as each tax zone has its own website to be updated with information. Various income tax-related forms, circulars, return-filling guidelines, video tutorials, and other necessary information should be inserted on that website.Tax zones will continue to promote the campaign through digital media to inform and aware people submitting tax returns.Tax information services will be provided in the first two weeks of November by setting up return acceptance booths and help desks at the secretariat for government officials, officers club Dhaka University, and Dhaka Cantonment.In the first week of December, an award ceremony will be held in the capital awarding the best taxpayers of the National Tax Card and Tax Zones of Dhaka.Out of Dhaka, in 4 tax zones of Chittagong centrally and all other tax zones under their own management will give district and city cooperation wise best taxpayer award through proper formalities. �UNB