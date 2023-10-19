Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 October, 2023, 8:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

HSBC, BGMEA to link local suppliers with int'l market

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Business Desk

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd (HSBC) Bangladesh and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and ExportersAssociation (BGMEA) have signed a Memorandum of Understand (MoU) to connect the association with the international retailers along with public and industry stakeholders in new markets.
The MoU was signed at a function recently in presence of BGMEA President Faruque Hassan; HSBC Bangladesh, Chief Executive Officer, Md Mahbubur Rahman, BGMEA Directors Asif Ashraf, Neela Hosna Ara, and senior officials from both the organizations, said a press release.
BGMEA, the largest trade association of the country is actively seeking new market opportunities for Bangladesh's apparel industry in countries spanning Australia, Japan, Korea, India, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where HSBC has a strong presence.
In this regard, this association is orchestrating events that bring together apparel brands, retailers, trade associations, government officials and cotton suppliers from these markets. The primary focus of these engagements is to explore potential for business and investment, share technology and knowledge and address ESG issues.
Faruque said, "BGMEA has continued its efforts to explore new and promising markets for Bangladesh's apparel industry and seize every available opportunity around the world. Diversifying markets and moving to more complex products and value addition is a key strategy for Bangladesh's apparel industry to pursue sustainable growth. We thank HSBC for sharing our vision for market diversification as we strive to go beyond the traditional markets."
Commenting on the partnership, Md. Mahbubur Rahman, CEO, HSBC Bangladesh said, "Bangladesh has emerged at the forefront of global apparel sourcing supported by a robust supply chain, sustainable production practices and a proven track record. HSBC Bangladesh takes pride in its partnership with BGMEA to explore and enhance industry exports through diversification of markets harnessing our international connectivity and capability".
In this collaborative partnership, HSBC Bangladesh is joining forces with BGMEA, capitalising on the bank's robust presence and distinctive position for bridging buyers and suppliers in these markets.
 As part of this effort, HSBC and BGMEA hosted the Bangladesh Apparel Summit at Melbourne in Australia earlier this year.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Fuel cost pushes S Africa's inflation up
CCCI urges US to expand bilateral trade, investment
Stocks extend gaining streak on fresh stakes
Banks write off Tk 7,319cr more loans in FY23
ICC eager to collaborate with FBCCI on arbitration
Experts underscore sustainable development to rein in erosion
Saudi Lub launches campaign to prevent road mishaps
Walton's IoT smart tech products draw buyers at Canton Fair


Latest News
President Shahabuddin undergoes successful open-heart surgery
RAB arrest man for fraud claiming to be close to PM's family
NBR seeks C&F agents' details by Nov 15 to check money laundering
Venezuelan govt signs deal with opposition under US pressure for free and fair elections
War crimes accused held in Faridpur
Israel says it won’t block humanitarian aid entering Gaza from Egypt
Muslim Ummah’s united efforts can solve Palestine crisis: Sheikh Hasina
PCB files complaint to ICC over 'inappropriate' crowd at India- Pakistan game
ACC files case against ex-police official in Chattogram
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs
Most Read News
SC verdict on convicted war criminal Shamsul's appeal Nov 7
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Dec 20
BNP leader Dulu lands in jail in subversion case, 11 remanded
PM pays tribute to Sheikh Russel
BNP's Dulu, Tanti Dal leader Azad among others picked up
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get 10pc discount on ticket fares from Air Astra
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on October 28
BNP men throng Nayapaltan to join mass rally
Palestinian president cancels meeting with Biden
Strike on Gaza hospital kills at least 500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft