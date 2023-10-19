SIBL launches swift payment pre-validation process Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) holds a launching ceremony of Swift Payment Pre-validation at its Head Office recently, says a press release.





This initiative positions SIBL as one of the pioneering banks to go live with Swift Payment Pre-validation. By leveraging Swift's API technology and utilizing top-tier data sources, Social Islami Bank can now verify crucial information before executing cross-border payments.





Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of Social Islami Bank chaired the programme where Sido Bestani, Managing Director for the Middle East, Africa, South and Central Asia of Swift was present as chief guest. Among others, Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, Akmal Hossain, Head of International Division, Kiran Shetty, CEO and Regional Head for India & South Asia and Arpita Ghosh, Country Manager for Bangladesh were also present in the programme.