Wednesday, 18 October, 2023
FDI drops by 7.11pc

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Shamsul Huda

Net foreign direct investments (FDI) declined to $3,195.16 million in fiscal  2022-23, from $3,439.63 million in fiscal 2021-22 , or by  7.11 per cent.

The FDI decline has been shown in the latest statistics released by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday.

The data highlights a complex picture, with equity investments dropping by 40.91 per cent, reinvested earnings increasing by 15.93 per cent, and intra-company loans plunging by 40.14 per cent during the period.

One notable figure of the scenario was the net intra-company lending, which plummeted from $47.91 million in FY22 to minus $49.87 million in FY23.

The BB data indicates that, despite the last quarter (April-June) of FY23 experiencing a surge in net FDI inflow to $138.23 million, compared to $626.47 million in the previous quarter (January-March of  FY23), the overall trend of the fiscal year remained  negative, consistent with previous quarters.

Efforts by the government to stimulate FDI, by offering various facilities, did not yield the intended results.
 
Asked for comments, Syed Ershad Ahmed, President of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Bangladesh, said that several factors contributed to the slow FDI inflow.

He mentioned global unrest, Bangladesh's next election, inadequate policy support and implementation, as well as suboptimal branding as the key factors hindering foreign investment.

Uncertainties surrounding the election year compounded the challenges, he said.

In addition, he said, inflationary pressure and reduced domestic consumption led to a significant decrease in foreign companies' intra-company lending, as demand has weakened, reducing the incentive for robust production and investments.

Regarding the increase in FDI during the fourth quarter of FY23, Ahmed noted that it fell short of expectations in a country with a large economy, indicating that it primarily represents a balancing act by a limited number of companies.

A senior BB official said the data and expert insights collectively underscore the need for Bangladesh to address these challenges and create a more attractive environment for foreign direct investments, as the nation seeks to bolster its economic growth and development.

He said in the fast depleting foreign currency reserves it is imperative to boost FDI that will add foreign exchanges to the central reserves.

He said apart from export and remittance earnings FDI is one of the major tools to increase forex reserves.



