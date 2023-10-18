Video
FM to attend OIC meet on Gaza today

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will attend the urgent open-ended Ministerial Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee today (Wednesday) at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's call for the urgent meeting comes amid Israel's continued imposition of a complete siege on Gaza and cutting off of all electricity, water, food, fuel and aid supplies to the territory, as well as its worsening bombardment of the land strip where over 2.3 million Palestinians live.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which chairs the current session of the Islamic Summit and the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), called the urgent meeting to address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs as well as the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region.

"We do not want these wars. As a mother - not as a woman politician or female prime minister - I will urge the world leaders to just stop these wars," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for ending all wars, including the latest one between Israel and Palestine. "Stop these games of weapons and arms race as these cause most suffering for the women and children," she said.

Taking place at the General Secretariat headquarters in the Saudi city of Jeddah, the extraordinary meeting reportedly aims to address "the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs as well as the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region," the OIC announced in a statement released on Saturday.

"Earlier Ukraine-Russia war, now Israel attacked Palestine, and Israel already grabbed more than half of Palestine," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina remarks.

The brutal campaign is in retaliation to a significant operation into Israeli-held territory by the Palestinian resistance on 7 October, and Tel Aviv is now attempting to push Gazan Palestinians further south to the Egyptian border - which remains closed - in an apparent effort to entirely clear them out of Gaza and exile them into Egypt's Sinai desert, the OIC statement said.

Bangladesh urges the international community to allow humanitarian assistance to the besieged Gaza Strip to avoid mounting humanitarian disaster and work towards a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict based on the UNSC resolutions for a just and lasting solution and enduring peace in the region, according to the message, earlier.

'Bangladesh strongly condemns the growing civilian casualties, including women and children as well as disproportionate use of force in Gaza,' the foreign ministry said in a message on Sunday after Palestinian ambassador in Dhaka Yousef SY Ramadan called on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at his office.




