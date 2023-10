UN Secretary General's spokesman Stéphane Dujarric's said that unless the UN gets a mandate it will not send observers during the next general election in Bangladesh."The UN is not in the business of observing elections unless it receives a mandate," he said replying to a question during a regular press briefing in New York on Monday.He said that the Un wants to see a "free and fair" election in Bangladesh in a climate where people can speak out "without fear of retribution" from whichever side they speak out against.