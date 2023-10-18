Video
Sheikh Russell Day today

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Staff Correspondent

Sheikh Russell Day will be observed today, coinciding with what would have been the 60th birthday of Shaheed Sheikh Russell, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Born in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi, Sheikh Russell's life was tragically cut short when he was brutally assassinated, along with most of his family, on August 15, 1975, while he was just a fourth-grade student at University Laboratory School.

In 2021, the Cabinet Division declared October 18, Sheikh Russell's birthday, as "Sheikh Russell Day" under the category "Ka."

 To mark this day, various government bodies, the ruling Awami League, associated organizations, and socio-cultural groups will observe a range of programs at national and international levels. Bangladesh missions abroad will also participate in commemorating this day, and different TV channels will broadcast special programs highlighting its significance.

Sheikh Russell was named after Bangabandhu's favourite writer, renowned philosopher, and Nobel laureate Bertrand Russell, as chosen by Bangabandhu himself and Mother Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Mujib.

Sheikh Russell's early years were marked by an active and playful nature, making him the light of the family. However, his childhood innocence was soon overshadowed by the harsh realities of life. From the age of one and a half, he had to visit Dhaka Central Jail and Dhaka Cantonment just to see his beloved father. By the age of seven, he became an inmate of Dhaka Central Jail, undergoing the challenges of life.




