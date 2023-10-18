JCD men tear down AL's banner on BNP-Jamaat's terrorism at Shahbagh

A group of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) activists tore down banners on Tuesday morning that were put up by the Awami League, Juba League and Chhatra League at Shahbagh intersection. The banners exhibited terrorist activities of the BNP-Jamaat alliance between 2001 and 2006.JCD central Literature and Publication Secretary Sharif Pradhan led the action. He was accompanied by other JCD leaders from the Dhaka University chapter, including Joint Secretary Tarek Hasan Mamun.Sharif Pradhan told the Daily Observer that they tried to "hinder the propaganda of the Awami League" through the photo exhibition. He said the "mass movement under the leadership of Tarique Rahman to establish voting rights and democracy cannot be hindered by Chhatra League propaganda."DU Chhatra League General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat termed JCD a "vindictive group" that cannot accept different ideologies. "They take away people's personal freedom. Even if someone puts up a billboard personally, they tear it down. They are ashamed to see their real faces in the banners," he added.Leaders and activists of the Awami League, Juba League and Chhatra League had put up the banners on Sunday at intersections including Shahbagh, Matsya Bhaban and Agargaon to highlight the horrors of the BNP government from 2001 to 2006.