Saudi issues 5 key directives for umrah pilgrims to ensure a smooth pilgrimage

The Umrah pilgrims and agencies must follow 5 directives issued by Saudi Arabia to ensure high-quality pilgrimages, as per a letter from the Bangladesh Hajj Office in Jeddah.The Saudi government has introduced a set of stringent directives aimed at enhancing the quality of services provided to Umrah pilgrims. These directives, mandated by the Saudi Arabian Hajj and Umrah Authority, must be meticulously followed by both pilgrims and the agencies involved, ensuring a seamless and high-standard pilgrimage experience within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.The Saudi directives were formally communicated to relevant authorities, including the Bangladesh Hajj Office in Jeddah. On October 15, the office dispatched an official letter to the Secretary of the Religious Affairs Ministry, outlining the directives established by the Saudi government. This letter was subsequently made available on the ministry's website and the Hajj Office in Ashkona.The communication highlights the substantial number of Bangladeshi pilgrims who undertake the Umrah pilgrimage annually, with last year's figure surpassing half a million. Despite the substantial influx of pilgrims, there has been a dearth of comprehensive data regarding their entry and exit after performing Umrah. It is considered imperative to maintain accurate records in this regard, including details of deaths, illnesses, and instances of missing Umrah pilgrims. This information is crucial to enable the Hajj office to provide essential services and assistance in the event of any unforeseen circumstances.Consequently, both Umrah pilgrims and the agencies facilitating their journeys are strongly urged to give paramount importance to adhering to the directives provided by the Saudi authorities.The directives, as specified in the letter, encompass the following key points: Group Travel: Pilgrims must travel in groups, moving to different locations under the guidance of a representative or guide. Documentation: Pilgrims are required to carry their identification cards, including the name of their respective agency, its contact number, hotel details, and address.Health Checkups: Pilgrims must undergo health checkups to ensure their physical well-being. Elderly Pilgrims: Elderly pilgrims are encouraged to be accompanied by their spouses or children to provide additional support.Pilgrim-sending agencies must provide their agreements with corresponding agencies in Saudi Arabia to the Bangladesh Hajj Office in Jeddah. Agencies are responsible for offering necessary training to pilgrims before their departure. Pilgrims are urged to handle their baggage with care, and no illegal materials may be carried. Pilgrims are not allowed to purchase or carry products, including ornaments, exceeding SR 60,000 in value, and any such items require a declaration. Pilgrims are strictly prohibited from carrying products from unknown individuals without thorough examination.These directives, while emphasizing security and accountability, aim to ensure a smooth and secure Umrah pilgrimage experience for all travelers. Adhering to these guidelines will contribute to the overall well-being of pilgrims and assist in maintaining an efficient and organized pilgrimage process.