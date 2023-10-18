Expatriate's wife, 2 sons slaughtered in B'baria

BRAHMANBARIA, Oct 17: An expatriate's wife and two children were found slaughtered inside their house here in Bancharampur upazila on Tuesday morning.The deceased were Jessy Akter, 35, wife of Saudi expatriate Shah Alam, and the couple's two sons Mahin, 14, and Mohin, 7. They were the residents of Char Chhoyani area under Ayubpur Union.The owner of the house Shah Alam is staying in Saudi Arabia. When the housemaid came to the house for work she found the main gate locked from inside. She called them many times but to no avail. Then neighbours broke open the door and entered the house.They found the slaughtered bodies of the woman and her two sons lying on the ground of the bedroom and washroom, said Sirajul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police (Nabinagar circle), quoting locals.The couple's seven-month-old daughter was found unhurt, the police official said and added, "Several police teams are working to find out the reason behind the murders.