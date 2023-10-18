Price hike likely again due to Israel-Palestine war: Atiur

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman said the price of daily commodities in the country will increase one more time due to the Israel-Palestine war.Speaking at a discussion meeting marking the day of 'The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2023' at the National Press Club he said, "Due to the instability in the Middle East market, the cost of fuel will raise again, which will push transportation cost and price of all types of imported goods.""Subsequently, due to the macroeconomic pressure price of fuel and cost of living will increase in Bangladesh," he added.Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh (ADAB) and Bangladesh Human Rights Journalism Forum (BHRJF) jointly organized the meeting with the theme of 'Establishment and Social Security, Equality for All'.He said inflation has now become our biggest enemy. Currently, food price inflation is 12.54 per cent. Today people of the country are upset due to increase in the price of food price.The former Governor of Bangladesh Bank said this problem should be solved through social and family unity.He said, "The prime incident of Bangladesh is our liberation war. At that time new states were formed from other states. People were united to build our nation. The then our biggest investment was our social unity."Atiur Rahman said, "Once upon a time when 80 percent of people could not eat properly, could not wear more than one dress, could not efford winter clothing. Most of the people lived in huts. The situation has changed a lot. No one could make that change alone, we all did it together.""The state, market and social organizations all have their respective participation in this development" he added.ADAB's Program Director Kausar Alam Kanak presented the keynote paper in the discussion. Enamul Kabir Rupam, President of Bangladesh Human Rights Journalists Forum, gave a welcome address to the discussion under the chairmanship of ADAB Vice Chairperson Majeda Shawkat Ali.The meeting was moderated by ADAB Director AKM Jasim Uddin.