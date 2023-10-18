Garbage truck vandalism case against Fakhrul to continue: HC

The High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition filed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir challenging the legality of lower court order framing charges against him in connection with garbage truck vandalism case lodged in 2012.The HC bench comprising Justice Md Salim and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan came up with the order after hearing on the petition.There is no legal bar for the lower court concerned to continue the trial proceedings against Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir following the High Court order, lawyers concerned opined.Advocate Zainul Abedin appeared on behalf of Fakhrul while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state during the court proceedings.Earlier on September 3, a Dhaka court formally initiated the trial against eight people, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, in a garbage truck vandalism case lodged in 2012.Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain framed charges against the eight, after scrapping a dismissal plea from the defence on September 3.