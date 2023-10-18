Video
UK announces £4.5m in aid for Rohingya refugees

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Diplomatic Correspondent

The UK has announced an additional £4.5 million for vital humanitarian services to support Rohingya refugees living in camps in Bangladesh and host communities.

"The UK is committed to finding a long-term solution to the Rohingya crisis. This includes their safe, voluntary and dignified return to Myanmar when the conditions there allow," UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan made this announcement at a UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) regional conference on the Rohingya crisis, the British High Commission in Dhaka said on Tuesday.

"Until the Rohingya can safely return to their homeland, we are committed to providing ongoing humanitarian support. That is why we are announcing £4.5 million of further UK support for protection services, healthcare and clean energy to the refugees in Bangladesh," said the UK minister.

Minister Trevelyan is attending the conference alongside Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, the British High Commission added.

The £4.5 million funding package includes: (a) £2.1 million to provide healthcare and clean energy for the Rohingya refugees and host communities, through the International Organization for Migration (IOM). (b) £2 million to provide protection for refugees and host communities through NGOs. This includes the Norwegian Refugee Council, Danish Refugee Council, International Rescue Committee and Humanity and Inclusion.

Over £450,000 will provide services to prevent and respond to gender-based violence and provide sexual and reproductive health services through the UN Population Fund (UNFPA).




