Sonali Bank PO Naimul gets 17 years jail term for embezzling Tk 1.19cr

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sentenced Sonali Bank Principal Officer Md Naimul Islam to jail for 17 years for embezzling Tk 1.19 crore of the bank's clients' money.

Besides, three other accused in the case were also jailed for five years each.

Judge Md Iqbal Hossain of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-5 pronounced the judgement in presence of the three accused.

The three other convicts are security guard of the same branch of the bank Al Amin, Rakib Auto Parts proprietor Rafiqul Islam and Lipi Begum.

During the judgement, Naimul, Rafiqul and Al Amin were present in the court and they were sent to jail.




