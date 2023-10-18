Annual Autism, Nutrition Conference held in city

The Nutrition and Autism Research Center (NAARC) Bangladesh hosted its annual conference on "Nutrition and Autism" on Monday at a convention center in Dhaka. NAARC is a non-profit organization that focuses on nutrition for children with autism spectrum disorders.At the conference, autism researcher Mohammad Arifur Rahman presented a keynote address on recent advancements in understanding the nutritional needs of individuals with autism. Other notable speakers included Professor Dr Kapil Ahmed, Professor Dr Sharmin Yasmin, and Chief Nutritionist Shamsun Nahar Mahua.A highlight of the event was a presentation by PhD candidate Tamanna Sharmin on research examining eating habits, food intake, and nutritional status of children with autism. Her work aims to formulate nutritional guidelines tailored to this group.Among the attendees were Chief Guest Ahsan Adelur Rahman, MP, Special Guest Kamrul Islam Chowdhury, Joint Secretary and Director of the Social Services Directorate, and Mohammad Aman Ullah, Deputy Director of Family Planning in Dhaka District.Nutritionist Tamanna Sharmin, Executive Director of NAARC, presided over the conference. Rayhanul Islam Ruku served as the Member Secretary.