Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 October, 2023, 4:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Annual Autism, Nutrition Conference held in city

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Observer Desk

Annual Autism, Nutrition Conference held in city

Annual Autism, Nutrition Conference held in city

The Nutrition and Autism Research Center (NAARC) Bangladesh hosted its annual conference on "Nutrition and Autism" on Monday at a convention center in Dhaka. NAARC is a non-profit organization that focuses on nutrition for children with autism spectrum disorders.
At the conference, autism researcher Mohammad Arifur Rahman presented a keynote address on recent advancements in understanding the nutritional needs of individuals with autism. Other notable speakers included Professor Dr Kapil Ahmed, Professor Dr Sharmin Yasmin, and Chief Nutritionist Shamsun Nahar Mahua.
A highlight of the event was a presentation by PhD candidate Tamanna Sharmin on research examining eating habits, food intake, and nutritional status of children with autism. Her work aims to formulate nutritional guidelines tailored to this group.
Among the attendees were Chief Guest Ahsan Adelur Rahman, MP, Special Guest Kamrul Islam Chowdhury, Joint Secretary and Director of the Social Services Directorate, and Mohammad Aman Ullah, Deputy Director of Family Planning in Dhaka District.
Nutritionist Tamanna Sharmin, Executive Director of NAARC, presided over the conference. Rayhanul Islam Ruku served as the Member Secretary.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Annual Autism, Nutrition Conference held in city
Ronaldinho to sign footballs, jerseys for fanfare app users in BD
Five held with 80-kg cannabis in city
Rab conducts 100 check posts across the country ahead of Durga Puja
Over 500 CC cameras to be installed at KU: VC
Guard country for 100 days: Hasan urges partymen
Jubo League activist stabbed to death in Jashore
City corporations, municipalities should take long term plan for curbing dengue: Health Minister


Latest News
Gas supply to be halted for 7 hours in parts of city Thursday
Unidentified man's body recovered in Cox's Bazar
Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka
ULAB Film Club presents 'Suggestions 3: The Final Chapter'
Biden arrives in Israel after Arab leaders summit cancelled
Sheikh Russel day observed in districts
BNP want to hand over country to their foreign master: Hasan
AL's rally underway near south gate of Baitul Mukarram
BNP starts Nayapaltan rally with massive turnout
New Zealand sent to bat against Afghanistan
Most Read News
Mitu murder: HC rejects Babul Akhtar's bail
Writ filed seeking to bar Sheikh Hasina from resigning as PM under 'pressure'
Vandalism case against BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul to continue: HC
Money embezzlement: Sonali Bank principal officer jailed for 17 yrs
Let couples live their conjugal lives sans parental interference
Israel-Hamas conflict: Humanity must win over conspiracy
Man's body recovered from paddy field in Dinajpur
Bangladesh face Maldives Tuesday
Cross-border energy pipeline to bolster ties with India  
Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft