Wednesday, 18 October, 2023, 4:42 PM
Ronaldinho to sign footballs, jerseys for fanfare app users in BD

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

Legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho is scheduled to visit Bangladesh today, much to the delight of the country's passionate football fans. To make the most of his visit, the social commerce platform 'Fanfare' has organized an exclusive contest for Ronaldinho enthusiasts.
By downloading the 'Fanfare' app and participating in the contest, users will have the special opportunity to win autographed jerseys and footballs from the football icon.
Ronaldinho's visit has generated substantial excitement on social media, underscoring his widespread popularity in football-loving Bangladesh. To ensure a warm reception, 'Creation World' has collaborated with 'Fanfare' to arrange the contest.
The 'Fanfare' app has nearly 1 million users who regularly share entertaining video content. It serves as an engaging platform for content creators in Bangladesh. Users can earn points for sharing quality videos, which they can redeem for discounts up to 80 per cent on products ordered through the app.
Starting October 19, the contest on 'Fanfare' will allow lucky users to get their hands on Ronaldinho memorabilia bearing his signature. Football fans across Bangladesh are eagerly anticipating his arrival.
Ronaldinho's Dhaka visit is set to thrill his many admirers in the country. The 'Fanfare' contest provides fans a unique opportunity to take home signed mementos from the Brazilian football genius.




