Five held with 80-kg cannabis in city

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four drug peddlers including a woman with 80 kilograms of cannabis from the city's Jatrabari area around 10:30pm on Monday.Also, a pickup-van used for carrying and distributing drugs across the city was seized from their possession.The arrested were identified as M Yeasin, 23, M Moshal, 23, M Razzakul Islam, 19, and Hamida Begum, 41.Acting on a tip-off, a special operational team of the RAB-10 conducted a drive at Dholaipar area of Jatrabari Police Station on Monday and arrested them with cannabis around worth Tk 24 lakh, Deputy Director of RAB-10 Aminul Islam said.Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested people were the active members of professional drug peddlers' gang, the sources said, adding: "They also admitted to collect drugs from border areas of the country and supplied those across the city for a good price." A case has been filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act and they were handed over to the concerned police station, said the RAB Official. �BSS