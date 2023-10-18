Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 October, 2023, 4:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Five held with 80-kg cannabis in city

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four drug peddlers including a woman with 80 kilograms of cannabis from the city's Jatrabari area around 10:30pm on Monday.
Also, a pickup-van used for carrying and distributing drugs across the city was seized from their possession.
The arrested were identified as M Yeasin, 23, M Moshal, 23, M Razzakul Islam, 19, and Hamida Begum, 41.
Acting on a tip-off, a special operational team of the RAB-10 conducted a drive at Dholaipar area of Jatrabari Police Station on Monday and arrested them with cannabis around worth Tk 24 lakh, Deputy Director of RAB-10 Aminul Islam said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested people were the active members of professional drug peddlers' gang, the sources said, adding: "They also admitted to collect drugs from border areas of the country and supplied those across the city for a good price." A case has been filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act and they were handed over to the concerned police station, said the RAB Official.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Annual Autism, Nutrition Conference held in city
Ronaldinho to sign footballs, jerseys for fanfare app users in BD
Five held with 80-kg cannabis in city
Rab conducts 100 check posts across the country ahead of Durga Puja
Over 500 CC cameras to be installed at KU: VC
Guard country for 100 days: Hasan urges partymen
Jubo League activist stabbed to death in Jashore
City corporations, municipalities should take long term plan for curbing dengue: Health Minister


Latest News
Gas supply to be halted for 7 hours in parts of city Thursday
Unidentified man's body recovered in Cox's Bazar
Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka
ULAB Film Club presents 'Suggestions 3: The Final Chapter'
Biden arrives in Israel after Arab leaders summit cancelled
Sheikh Russel day observed in districts
BNP want to hand over country to their foreign master: Hasan
AL's rally underway near south gate of Baitul Mukarram
BNP starts Nayapaltan rally with massive turnout
New Zealand sent to bat against Afghanistan
Most Read News
Mitu murder: HC rejects Babul Akhtar's bail
Writ filed seeking to bar Sheikh Hasina from resigning as PM under 'pressure'
Vandalism case against BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul to continue: HC
Money embezzlement: Sonali Bank principal officer jailed for 17 yrs
Let couples live their conjugal lives sans parental interference
Israel-Hamas conflict: Humanity must win over conspiracy
Man's body recovered from paddy field in Dinajpur
Bangladesh face Maldives Tuesday
Cross-border energy pipeline to bolster ties with India  
Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft