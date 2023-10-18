Rab conducts 100 check posts across the country ahead of Durga Puja

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) erected 100 special checkposts at important points across the country, including the capital Dhaka, on Tuesday as part of ensuring security centering the upcoming Durga puja.Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Hindus, will begin with Shasthi Puja on October 20 and will end with Shubho Vijaya on October 24.Sources at the Rab headquarters here said like every year, Rab has taken special security measures to ensure security around the Durga Puja.As part of the initiatives to ensure overall security in the Durga Puja, Rab forces have increased checkposts, intelligence surveillance and patrolling across the country since October 16, said Assistant Director (Media wing) of the Rab headquarters ASP Imran Khan.The elite force has already strengthened its check post operations at important points across the country including the entrance to the capital to prevent any kind of sabotage act or untoward incident on the occasion of Durga Puja.Adequate number of RAB members will remain deployed in their respective areas of Rab Battalions to strengthen security till October 25, including setting up checkposts and increasing patrols.Rab's check post and vigilance activities will continue to prevent any attack on the Hindu community, vandalism of Puja Mandops or any untoward incident by any opportunists, miscreants and evil circles during the Durga Puja.RAB will strictly prevent any untoward situation including vandalism of Puja Mandop by opportunists and miscreants to destroy communal harmony during the Durga Puja and take legal action against those involved. �UNB