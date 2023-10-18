Over 500 CC cameras to be installed at KU: VC

KHULNA, Oct 17: Over 500 Close Circuit Cameras (CCTVs) will be installed in the entire campus of Khulna University (KU) under a project of soft infrastructure to ensure the e-security system."The CC cameras will be monitored round the clock from the security surveillance room," Vice-Chancellor of the KU Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain yesterday said as chief guest while addressing a opening ceremony of the security personnel's skill enhancement training titled 'Drive for a Better Safety and Security System.'Organised by the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Director of the IQAC Professor Dr Md Ziaul Haider presided over the ceremony.The KU VC said, there are many challenges in this work of security personnel that have to face. The KU authority would be responsible for maintaining the e-security system. All entrances and exits to the campus must be monitored.IQAC Additional Director Professor Dr Jagadish Chandra Jowarder delivered the welcome speech while IQAC sub-registrar Nurul Islam Siddiqui conducted the event.Among others, IQAC Additional Director Professor Dr Md Motiul Islam and security supervisor NazimUddin also spoke on the occasion.The training provided to the KU security wing with an understanding of their roles, responsibilities, regulations and ancillary professional duties related to security. �BSS