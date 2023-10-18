Video
Guard country for 100 days: Hasan urges partymen

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday urged the AL men and cultural activists to put the state on guard for next 100 days as BNP wants to hand over the country to their foreign master.
"People are the safeguard of state power. But, you have to be vigilant to save the country as BNP-Jamaat wants to hand over the country to their foreign masters," he said.
The minister said this while addressing a meeting at an auditorium of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here.
Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote (BSJ) organized the discussion marking the 60th birthday of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's youngest son Shaheed Sheikh Russell.
Dr Hasan said, BNP knows it very well that they will not be able to go to power through election. Their ultimate goal is to hatching conspiracy to topple Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.  
The information minister said BNP and Jamaat become extreme Muslims when poll comes, giving different statements against Awami League. But, BNP and Jamaat are not concerned about the real problem of Muslims. They are actually taking side in favour of Israel, brutality and war crimes, he added.
Hasan Mahmud said, BNP leaders remained silent when innocent Palestinians and children are being killed like birds. They are silent in fear of annoying big powers- that means they are in favour of Israel, he said.
Urging the BNP leaders including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir not to act as the leader of 'lathiyal bahini' of Begum Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman, the minister said, "please act as a politician . . . do work for the country."
Hasan said, Mirza Fakhrul after being elected as a lawmaker in 2018 election, his supreme leader barred him from taking oath. All BNP lawmakers were forced to forced to resign from the parliament at their directives.
In fact, Hasan Mahmud said, Begum Zia and Tarique Rahman don't want that the other leaders of the party (BNP) to go to election and elect as lawmaker.
The minister said it is not possible to topple the government by holding rallies or forming human chain. Their same attempt went futile in 2013 and 2014, he said.    �BSS




