Jubo League activist stabbed to death in Jashore

JASHORE, Oct 17: Unidentified miscreants hacked a Jubo League activist to death on Mujib Sarak near Jashore Pongu Hospital on Monday night, police said.The deceased was identified as Ripon Hossain, 26, a resident of Kharki Koborsthan Para area of Jashore town.Witnesses said Ripon was standing in front of Pongu Hospital around 8 pm. Four-five people, wearing masks, arrived at the location and chased him with knives. They stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving Ripon critically injured.Later, locals took him to Jashore General Hospital where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.AKM Shafiqul Alam Chowdhury, inspector (investigation) of Kotwali Police Station, said that they are investigating the murder. �UNB