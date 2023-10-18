City corporations, municipalities should take long term plan for curbing dengue: Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday said mosquito control is needed to curb dengue and the city corporations and the municipalities should take long term progammes in this regard.The health minister said these while speaking at a press briefing at the secretariat.Replying to a question about any negligence in dengue control, Zahid said "It would be logical if you (journalists) ask this question to the municipalities or city corporations. It is the responsibility of those who exterminate mosquitoes, those who clear garbage and drains, and those who transport garbage. It is not the responsibility of the health ministry.""If you talk big, dengue will not decrease. Necessary steps should be taken for controlling dengue. The steps being taken are not enough. If those were enough, 250,000 people would not have been affected by this disease. So far, 1,100 people have died of dengue," he added.Claiming that there is no accommodation and medical services problem, the minister said separate units have been opened in the hospitals in districts and upazilas to provide healthcare and there is sufficient fluid and saline as the government gave approvals to the private agencies to import saline if needed.He also claimed that there is no negligence on the part of the ministry in providing healthcare services to the people amid dengue surge.So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,42,089 dengue cases and 2,32,759 recoveries this year. �UNB