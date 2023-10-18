Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 October, 2023, 4:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

City corporations, municipalities should take long term plan for curbing dengue: Health Minister

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday said mosquito control is needed to curb dengue and the city corporations and the municipalities should take long term progammes in this regard.
The health minister said these while speaking at a press briefing at the secretariat.
Replying to a question about any negligence in dengue control, Zahid said "It would be logical if you (journalists) ask this question to the municipalities or city corporations. It is the responsibility of those who exterminate mosquitoes, those who clear garbage and drains, and those who transport garbage. It is not the responsibility of the health ministry."
"If you talk big, dengue will not decrease. Necessary steps should be taken for controlling dengue. The steps being taken are not enough. If those were enough, 250,000 people would not have been affected by this disease. So far, 1,100 people have died of dengue," he added.
Claiming that there is no accommodation and medical services problem, the minister said separate units have been opened in the hospitals in districts and upazilas to provide healthcare and there is sufficient fluid and saline as the government gave approvals to the private agencies to import saline if needed.
He also claimed that there is no negligence on the part of the ministry in providing healthcare services to the people amid dengue surge.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,42,089 dengue cases and 2,32,759 recoveries this year.     �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Annual Autism, Nutrition Conference held in city
Ronaldinho to sign footballs, jerseys for fanfare app users in BD
Five held with 80-kg cannabis in city
Rab conducts 100 check posts across the country ahead of Durga Puja
Over 500 CC cameras to be installed at KU: VC
Guard country for 100 days: Hasan urges partymen
Jubo League activist stabbed to death in Jashore
City corporations, municipalities should take long term plan for curbing dengue: Health Minister


Latest News
Gas supply to be halted for 7 hours in parts of city Thursday
Unidentified man's body recovered in Cox's Bazar
Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka
ULAB Film Club presents 'Suggestions 3: The Final Chapter'
Biden arrives in Israel after Arab leaders summit cancelled
Sheikh Russel day observed in districts
BNP want to hand over country to their foreign master: Hasan
AL's rally underway near south gate of Baitul Mukarram
BNP starts Nayapaltan rally with massive turnout
New Zealand sent to bat against Afghanistan
Most Read News
Mitu murder: HC rejects Babul Akhtar's bail
Writ filed seeking to bar Sheikh Hasina from resigning as PM under 'pressure'
Vandalism case against BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul to continue: HC
Money embezzlement: Sonali Bank principal officer jailed for 17 yrs
Let couples live their conjugal lives sans parental interference
Israel-Hamas conflict: Humanity must win over conspiracy
Man's body recovered from paddy field in Dinajpur
Bangladesh face Maldives Tuesday
Cross-border energy pipeline to bolster ties with India  
Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft