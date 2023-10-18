Video
Khulna Agricultural University teachers continue work abstention for 10th day

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

KHULNA, Oct 17: Teachers of Khulna Agricultural University observed work abstention for the 10th consecutive day today to press home their demands including immediate solution to problems related to the appointment of 73 teachers of the university.
They started work abstention on October 8, halting the academic activities, and have vowed to continue till their demands are met.
Their demands include the promotion of 39 teachers of the university and ensuring their financial compensation, along with an immediate solution to the crisis related to the appointment of 73 teachers. Besides, the teachers' association held a general meeting on October 15 and announced to stop the work of dean and departmental offices for an indefinite period from October 16.
Earlier on August 3, 2022, the Ministry of Education ordered KAU to cancel the appointment of 73 teachers of the university. Later, the list of the teachers was re-evaluated by a special committee.
Md Ashiqul Alam, general secretary of the teachers' association, said, "The re-evaluation committee has verified the validity of the files and appointments of 73 teachers. However, the report has remained stuck in the ministry for two months. As a result, we are constantly frustrated."
Meanwhile, the promotion of 39 lecturers of the university has not been implemented for 11 months due to the cancellation of the recruitment process.    �UNB




