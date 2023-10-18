Video
Wednesday, 18 October, 2023
World should be free of N-bombs

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

On 6 August 1945, the US dropped a nuclear bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, and it killed more than 80,000 innocent people and permanently wounded thousands. The entire city was wiped out and it was a horrific and shameful act towards mankind. Years have passed since the bombings and we remember that day with much sadness. At least now, world leaders should agree not to support nuclear enrichment for any country.

At present, it is estimated that the countries that developed enriched uranium can make nuclear bombs that could destroy the whole world. Recently, countries have assembled and signed a nonproliferation treaty to eliminate the threat of weapons of mass destruction and it should be implemented in a phased manner.

Another World War could destroy humanity and our air, water and land - this beautiful world. We need a peaceful world with people living together as one.

Enayet Kabir
Gulshan, Dhaka



