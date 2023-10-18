Video
Dialogue may find a way for fair polls

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

All eyes are now glued on a crucial issue-the upcoming national election-with fears and speculations whether it will take place on time. This confusion and uncertainty has been reigning as little or no arrangements are in sight until now to create a level playing field for the poll.

Political parties, both ruling and opposition, have locked their horns slinging mud at one another during their political programmes which do not really find a solution to their disagreements. They need to sit together to discuss their dissonances by setting aside their rivalries and political vendettas.  

This is why a comprehensive and meaningful dialogue between political parties is essential at the moment before it is too late as the election is only just more than two months away.  Civil society, intellectual groups and foreign powers have long been advocating for it, but to no avail.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter has been now in Dhaka discussing the upcoming election with some stakeholders which is said to be in light with the recommendations made by a joint delegation from the International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) for our pre-election assessment. The team visited Dhaka last week.

IRI-NDI joint mission has emphasized on moderate rhetoric and engagement of parties in open and substantive dialogue on key election issues.  Its other recommendations include protecting freedom of expression and ensuring an open civic space where dissent is respected, commitment to non-violence and holding perpetrators of political violence accountable, creating conditions to allow all parties to engage in meaningful political competition.

All these recommendations are described as a roadmap for progress towards a credible, inclusive, participatory and non-violent election that will be acceptable to all.

For an inclusive election, we believe that there is no alternative to dialogue between our political parties on the issue of how our upcoming parliament election would be organized in a free and fair atmosphere.  

If we are not able to resolve our differences then foreign intervention in the name of sanctions and visa policy would continue to stigmatize our image in the global stage. Even continued pressure from outside the country may compound our present political crisis further.

Now our political parties are required to shed ego and passivity on the issue of dialogue with flexible mentality for compromises. Ways must be found for a dialogue. Otherwise the entire nation would be thrown into serious political crisis that will give our anti-liberation forces an opportunity to rear their head again to fish in troubled waters.

We plead with our politicians to come to the table to find a solution to this complicated issue through open-minded conversations and dialogues. We still hope that our politicians will not let us down.



