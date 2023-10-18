Is Bangladesh psyched up for fourth industrial revolution?

The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is a concept developed by Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, in 2016. It has gained visibility and acceptance from all walks of life worldwide. From researchers to practitioners, everyone talks about the advanced technologies that 4IR presents before the world. This fusion blurs the borders of physical, digital and biological states through these advanced technologies. The 4IR refers to using advanced technologies in the market and the public sector so that the government can make its service management system easier and increase productivity. The use of technologies that generally indicate the 4IR are Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT) etc., in order to ensure effective service management and cost-effectively increase productivity. For instance, one can easily reach his destination through GPS on his Android phone, Facebook can easily read your photo when someone tags, robots and machines work instead of humans in the mega industries worldwide etc. There are some advanced technologies that are used now do not require the physical touch of a human, and they can work automatically through one's voice and gestures.The world's developed countries already adopted different policies and programs related to the 4IR to keep pace with this global trend. According to the statistics shown in the Prothom Alo (English) on July 5, 2021, developed countries like the USA, China, Japan, Korea and Europe significantly grew 4IR devices and tools by 20% between 2010 and 2018. Now, it is much higher than that of reducing the cost of their market and industries and improving the effectiveness and efficiency of production. Germany introduced the 4IR and practiced it as the pioneer, and it has achieved attention worldwide. Siemens, a giant manufacturing company in Germany, has adopted 4IR devices in medical science and invented artificial knee and hip joints. A company like Amazon has robots to simplify their work, and their use has been increasing day by day.What about the developing countries like Bangladesh? The major shift of the era through technological advancement has had a significant impact on Bangladesh. The Bangladesh government has already started working and taken several initiatives to cope with the challenges of 4IR, initiatives taken for making a digital Bangladesh by 2021, and recently announced the concept of SMART Bangladesh with new ICT-based policies and programs. The government has digitalized most of the public service management systems from central government to local government: Birth registration, death registration, Smart Card for national identity, online application of every government job, e-mutation, e-passport, Bangabandhu Satellite; also established Union Digital Centers, Pourasava Digital Centers, District E-service Centers, high-tech park, Sheikh Rasel Digital computer Labs, Sheikh Kamal IT training centers, Startup Bangladesh limited, Sheikh Hasina institute of Frontier Technology (SHIFT), learning and earning project of ICT division etc. To direct all the initiatives, along with the ICT policy 2009, the government has formulated some essential strategies, i.e., the National Strategy for Robotics, National Internet of Things Strategy Bangladesh, National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence Bangladesh, and National Blockchain Strategy Bangladesh and Microprocessor design capacity in Bangladesh.However, only paperwork never helps to reach the goal; it requires, at the same time, proper implementation through an expert workforce. According to the Business Standard on 10 March 2023, 10% of people across the globe could not reach the 2nd IR, and 400 crore people could not enjoy the benefit of the 3rd IR just because of not having a supportive economy and expert workforce. Therefore, significant questions will come forward: How is the shape of our economy to support the cost of 4IR advanced tools? Have we such an expert workforce to operate advanced tools? As far as we see, the mentioned advanced devices and tools of 4IR are expensive; many of our industries and enterprises cannot bear the cost, and most have no in-depth knowledge of these 4IR devices and their application.Therefore, what would be the consequences of 4IR, particularly in Bangladesh? The most significant impact will be on the job market; many individuals will be workless for two reasons. One is that the machine and the devices will do most of the tasks that individuals usually do; the second is not having adequate skills and expertise to operate the advanced 4IR technologies. According to the findings of a study done by the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), highlighted in the Prothom Alo (English) on 5th July 2021, 5.7 million people will be unemployed by 2041 in five different areas, around 60%, 55%, 40%, 20% and 20% workers will lose their jobs in RMG sectors, furniture, Agriculture, leather and tourism and hospitality respectively.What could be done in this regard? We all know the importance of the energetic youth of a country; they are the leading resource and driving forces of development. Though the 4IR will create a fear of losing jobs, at the same time, it will create millions of jobs in every sectors; the WEF report mentioned the amount of 133 million new jobs. It requires our young people with IT skills and expertise to adapt to the 4IR job opportunities. Some essential skills are necessary for everyone irrespective of his/her background, i.e. IT skills, critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, computer programming, coding, project management, statistics for data analysis etc. As a result, the Bangladesh government should take adequate and appropriate measures to build a skilled workforce to take the highest benefit of 4IR. The curriculum of the educational institutions needs to be revised, and the 4IR-related contents could be incorporated so that the students will learn and practically apply their knowledge in the country's future development. Besides the government, every stakeholder i.e. private sector, NGO, Civil Society, Citizen of the country should contribute in this regard to reach the goal of achieving the 4IR benefits.The writer is an Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Bangladesh University of Professionals