The dissonance of dual policy in human rights

On the international stage, countries around the world, including both developed and emerging nations, consistently speak about human rights. Regardless of their economic, political, or cultural backgrounds, individuals, institutions, and political parties all endorse human rights as an essential part of a just society. While accusations of human rights violations are frequently levied against nations with questionable ethics, primarily in cases of illegal and unethical practices, the most prominent culprits are often those who obstruct the progress of any nation's development journey.Sustainable progress and development in countries that prioritize self-sufficiency and self-reliance are hindered by constant external pressures. This relentless pushback against the aspirations of developed nations by entities that are devoid of ethical principles or compassion may be perceived as an attempt to subvert human rights. The persistent endeavors of any such sovereignty to shape their governments through public demonstrations in foreign lands and unnatural political transformations do not resonate with civilized societies.In every nation, the fundamental framework of the constitution or legal structure forms the basis for the application of human rights. People's collective interest in the operation of a government or the management of a nation, regardless of the specifics of any nation, remains universal. A society dedicated to self-sufficiency and self-reliance exhibits remarkable determination to assert their views in support of development, often marked by an unwavering enthusiasm.In this context, the fear of unwanted and unreasonable violations of human rights during any national parliamentary election in Bangladesh has stirred unwarranted concerns. The imposition of undue restrictions on election-centered issues, particularly related to opposition parties, without any genuine unlawful or unethical coercion, creates a skewed path to forming a favorable government. Such a path is not credible in a civilized society, despite the heterogeneous nature of governments across the borders.Influential individuals, particularly those involved in professional life, often challenge the relevance of human rights in these matters. However, they do not have any ulterior motives when it comes to these issues, even if it entails an unwanted economic connection. As foreign imitators, their incorporation into the local context, while they lead an independent life, is strongly discouraged.The improvement of the human rights situation in any country is crucial for its overall development and prosperity. At present, this subject has become one of the most globally discussed and widely publicized matters of the international political arena. In the realm of global politics, human rights are deployed as a formidable tool, aiming to weaken a state's fundamental weaknesses by means of media terrorism. In the context of the upcoming national parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, various unwanted and irrelevant human rights violations have become a source of major anxiety, transmitted through media channels.The intentional distortion of issues related to election centers in the context of the upcoming national parliamentary elections in Bangladesh has put the general public in a state of confusion. A negative, preconceived notion regarding the international community and development partners, including donors, is easily inferred from their deceptive actions. A handful of alleged distinguished individuals have often played a significant role, associating with organized crime and chaos in their professional pursuits. Their role is well-recognized throughout the country's history.While addressing these issues, it is essential to emphasize the direct impact of human rights on the political and economic landscape of any nation. A nation, race, or the world at large will undoubtedly suffer when human rights are not properly assessed and upheld. In summary, adopting a realistic approach and acknowledging human rights as an integral part of societal values will serve the best interests of a nation, ensuring its prosperity. The spirit of emancipation, from the long struggle for independence to the great liberation war and the subsequent achievement of sovereignty, remains an essential aspect of the nation's identity, with the ideology of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, still prevailing in addressing the dark forces that hinder the nation's progress.The establishment of democracy, peace, and human rights, often significant foundations of the civilized world, has been systematically violated in several advanced democratic nations. Human rights, which were enshrined as an unassailable commitment in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948, have today transformed into a universal cause cél�bre. The term "human rights" now resonates significantly across the global landscape. Human rights play a crucial role in shaping the political and economic landscape of any country. Unfortunately, instances of egregious human rights abuses, along with the tragic loss of life, are prevalent in different countries worldwide. Discrimination, conflict, division, and violence have driven countless people to despair and have shaken the very foundations of humanity.The situation of human rights in territories under Israeli control, particularly Palestine, has deteriorated significantly. According to a statement by the United Nations released on the night of October 8th, more than 1.23 million people have been forced to flee their homes in Gaza, with 74,000 taking shelter in United Nations-managed schools. Palestinians in Gaza have alleged that the Israeli military has used banned white phosphorus munitions, which are prohibited under international law. In the face of such dire circumstances, there is an urgent need for the international community to step in and take effective measures to address the crisis in Gaza and safeguard the fundamental principles of human rights.According to analysts, the Western world, especially the United States, plays a condemnable role in supporting Israel, despite its immoral, barbaric, and disproportionate use of power. The United States has been providing assistance to Israel year after year, helping it become a modern military power. Since the Second World War, the majority of American foreign aid goes to Israel, even in the face of Israel's numerous transgressions.Despite multiple attempts by the United States to mediate peace in Palestine, it has been largely unsuccessful due to biased reasons. The U.S. strongly supports Israel through its military aid, financial assistance, and overall support, while the Palestinian people have suffered for decades. In recent times, the U.S., along with NATO and other leading global organizations, has supported Israel's position, despite multiple human rights violations.Social media sources suggest that high-ranking members of Mossad, Israel's primary intelligence agency, have been working closely with a political platform led by a self-proclaimed Samaritan named Mendy N. Safadi, intending to undermine the current government. In the present situation, these subversive elements are using a foreign government to further their agenda. Their main objective is to weaken the government of Bangladesh. It is believed that such actors are attempting to destabilize the government, much like the prominent Bengali leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who strongly supported the just rights of the Palestinian people and the protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque.Bangladesh supports the aspirations of the Palestinian people for their legitimate rights as an independent state and endorses the establishment of the State of Palestine, following United Nations Resolutions 242 and 338, which can bring about lasting peace and stability in the region. In the overall context, it is undoubtedly said that Bangladesh will unconditionally stand by the oppressed, persecuted, and marginalized Palestinians.The writer is Former Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University