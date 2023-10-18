Medical camp for drivers held in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Oct 17: A medical camp for professional vehicle drivers was organized in the district on Monday.

It was jointly organized by district administration, district police and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on the civil surgeon (CS) office premises in the town. Organizing the medical camp was assisted by District Labourers Union and Bus Owners Association.

Professional drivers were advised about eye vision test, blood pressure, RBS test and others.

Medical Officer of CS Office Dr Sakil Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate of district administration Farhan Fiaj, and Assistant Director of BRTA Md Mahabubur Rahman were present, among others.