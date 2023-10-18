Video
Three rare capped langurs recovered in Feni

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondent

FENI, Oct 17: In a week gap, police on Saturday night recovered three more endangered species of capped languor and arrested two persons on charge of trafficking and selling these.

This information was confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Thowai Aung Pru Marma at  a press conference on Sunday at 11 am.

In a secret tip off, a team of Feni Model Police (PS) searched a Dhaka-bound private car and found these endangered animals.     
Arrestees were identified as Md Sujan, 24, son of late Mohammad Kamal Uddin of Muktarmunsi Village at Sonagazi, and Md Shakil, son of Shamsul Alam of Belia Village in Chatkhil Upazila in Noakhali District.

Babul Chandra Vowmik, officer of Sadar range of Social Forest Department-Feni, said, the rare languor  have been sent to Cox's Bazar Dulhazra Safari Park through the Department of Wildlife Conservation-Chattogram.

Inspector (Inquiry) of Feni Model PS Mahfuzur Rahman said, a case has been filed against the arrestees under the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, 2012.

Earlier, on October 7 at 10 pm, two languur of the same species and 16 Sundhi turtles were recovered from a Satkhira-bound GS Travels car in Dhaka-Chattogram  highway area.

In this connection, one Ahaduzzaman Razu, 42, was arrested on charge of keeping hostage of endangered species without licence.




