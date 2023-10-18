Eight people murdered in six districts

Eight people have been murdered in separate incidents in six districts- Brahmanbaria, Jashore, Jhenidah, Rangpur, Gazipur and Gaibandha, recently.BRAHMANBARIA: An expatriate's wife and two children were found slaughtered inside their house in the district's Bancharampur Upazila on Tuesday morning.The deceased were identified as Jessy Akter, 35, wife of Saudi Expatriate Shah Alam, and the couple's two sons Mahin, 14, and Mohin, 7. They were the residents of Char Chhoyani area under Ayubpur Union.JASHORE: A local leader of Juba League (JL) was shot to death by miscreants in Manirampur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Uday Shanker Biswas, 42, son of late Ranjit Biswas of Panchkori Village. He was the convener of Nehalpur Union Unit of JL and a lecturer of Nehalpur School and College.Local sources said, they found that Uday fell along with his motorcycle near his house in the morning and was bleeding profusely.They instantly rescued him and took to Khulna 250-Bed Hospital, where he was declared dead. The on-duty doctors then said, Uday was shot from behind, and due to excessive bleeding he died.Being informed, police recovered the body.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manirampur Police Station (PS) Sheikh Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the murder.JHENIDAH: A union parishad (UP) member was allegedly beaten to death and two others were injured by their rivals in Shailkupa Upazila of the district early Monday.The incident took place in Abaipur Village of the upazila at around 4 am.The deceased was identified as Habibur Rahman Ripon, 43, member of Abaipur UP. He was the legal affairs secretary of Abaipur Union Unit of Awami League (AL).According to local sources, Habibur Rahman Ripon and his associates were returning home riding on motorcycles early in the morning. When they crossed Abaipur Bazar on the way, their opposing supporters attacked them. Three people were injured at that time.The injured were, later on, rescued and taken to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Habibur Rahman dead.District AL President Abdul Hyee, MP (Jhenaidah-1), said, "I demand punishment for those who beat my supporter Habibur Rahman to death."Jhenidah Police's Shailkupa Circle Assistant Superintendent Amit Kumar Barman said, additional police have been deployed in the area of the incident. A legal action is under process in this regard, the police official added.RANGPUR: A man was allegedly hacked to death at his in-laws' house over a land dispute in Pirgachha Upazila of the district early Monday.The incident took place in Deuti Village of the upazila at about 3 am.The deceased was identified as Abu Taher, 43, a resident of that area.According to locals, the deceased's brother in-law Nur Hossain had a dispute over a land with local Abu Kalam for a long time.In that incident, a fight broke out between the two groups on October 11. Following this, opponents attacked Nur Hossain's house at midnight. When Abu Taher, who came to visit in-laws' house, opened the door and came out, the miscreants hacked him with sharp knives.Later on, relatives rescued him and took to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Nur Hossain said, "I invited my brother-in-law. I didn't let him go home after eating at night. When my son and brother-in-law came out at night, miscreants attacked them. They killed Abu Taher. I want justice."The deceased's son Rasel said, "My maternal uncle invited my father at night. My father never fought with anyone. Why did they drag him out of the house and killed him? I want justice over my father's murder."OC Pirgachha PS Masum Billah confirmed the incident. The legal action is under process in this regard, the OC added.KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: An elderly man was lynched to death reportedly by mob in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain, 60, a resident of Rajpath area under Kashiani Upazila in Gopalganj.According to locals, Delwar was a mugger by profession who used to make auto-rickshaw drivers unconscious and steal their vehicles. More than 10 cases were filed against him with several PSs.Quoting locals, police said, Delwar was travelling on one Noyon's auto-rickshaw disguising as a passenger on Saturday evening.On the way, when they reached Daripara area on the Kaliganj-Tongi highway, Delwar made Noyon unconscious tactically and threw him beside the road.Sensing the matter, locals challenged him and managed to stop him. Later on, they took him to Daripara area where the mob beat him, leaving him unconscious.Being informed, police rescued him from there, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.A legal action is underway in this regard, police added.GAIBANDHA: A suspect in a murder case was beaten to death by mob in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Saturday.The incident took place at Ghorabandha Chowrasta Bazar under Monoharpur Union of the upazila in the evening.The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam alias Siriqul, son of Mazibar Rahman, a resident of Balukhola Village in the union.Local sources said, Bayezid, 4, son of Saudi Arabia Expatriate Taharul Islam Bepari of the same village, went missing on May 8 last while playing on the house yard along with other children.After 5 days of missing, his throat-slit body was recovered from a paddy field in the area.A murder case was filed with Palasbari PS in this connection.As Siriqul was absconding since the missing of Bayezid, the relatives of deceased and locals suspected Siriqul as one of the killers.Later on, police arrested Siriqul from Bogura on May 26. In course of time, he came out on bail and went to a tea stall owned by one Mukul at Chowrasta Bazar to drink tea.Seeing his attendance at the tea stall, locals got excited, dragged him out of the shop and started beating. When Siriqul became critically injured, the locals left the scene hurriedly.Being informed, police rushed to the spot and rescued him. They then took him to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Law enforcers have detained three persons on charge of killing Siriqul.OC of Palashbari PS Arzu Mohammad Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident. Police have been deployed in the area to avert any further collision, the OC added.