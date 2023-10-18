Morrelganj people cross Panguchhi River with life-risk

Video
Home Countryside

18 die in ferry capsize incidents in 10 years

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondent

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Oct 16: Taking life-risk, thousands of people in Morrelganj Upazila in the district are crossing the Panguchhi River by engine-run ferries.  

Morrelganj and Sharonkhola upazilas are along this river. But in the absence of a bridge over the river, people of these localities are making their regular river crossing by ferries in a compelling situation. Due to apathy of ferry owners, accidents are taking place frequently.

In the last ten years, about 50 small and big ferry trawler capsize incidents took place, killing about 30 persons. Boarding 80 passengers, the latest capsize occurred on March 28, killing 18 people including women and children.

According to sources at  Roads & Highways Department (RHD), this financial year there is a plan for building a bridge over the Panguchhi River.

An engine-run ferry can carry about 30 passengers, but now operating with double load of passengers.

Morrelganj Upazila Chairman Md Shah-e-Alam Bachchu said, a bridge is very important over the Panguchhi River to facilitate communication for people of Morrelganj, Rampal, Mongla, and Sharonkhola.

RHD-Bagerhat Executive Engineer Md Farid Uddin said, "We have sent a bridge project of Tk 412 crore to the     ministry."




