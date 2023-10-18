Idol-makers giving final touch to Durga idols

PABNA, Oct 17: The biggest festival of the Hindu Community Durga Puja is knocking at the door. In this connection, the pals (idol-makers) are passing busy time with idols-making activities. Usually, the demand for pals gets to its peak every puja season. The five-day Durga Puja will begin on October 20.Potters of nine Upazilas in Pabna are continuing to make idols. They are working day and night to make supply of idols at time.According to sources at Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad-Pabna, puja will be held in 360 mandaps in nine upazilas. Fifty-two mandaps were erected in Pabna Sadar, 32 in Ishwardi, 17 in Atghoria, 35 in Chatmohor, 63 in Bera, 19 in Bhangura, 61 in Sujanagar, 17 in Faridpur, and 46 in Santhia Upazila.Idol-maker Manoj Kumer said, they are using raw materials in making idols which were purchased at higher prices. So idols-making charges have much this year than before, he added."I have made statues for five temples in the district. I am taking Tk 45,000 to 50,000 per idol,"Idol maker Debesh Pal said. He is making idols in Joykali Temple, central temple in the district. "I do not have income in other time of the year. This is the season for my annual income," he added.Veteran artisan Dhananjoy Kumar Pal said, "We need support to keep our inherited profession and traditional art of idol making for the sake of heritage idol-makers, and to keep up the inherited artistic profession."On the basis of size, prices of idols vary from Tk 25,000 to Tk 100,000. This year idol prices have increased due to increased prices of raw materials including clay, bamboo, twine, colour, hair and idol decoration, Satyen, an ldol maker, said.Most of the idol-makers have already completed their work. Last-minute finishing is going on.Pabna District administration requested leaders of the Hindus to set up CC cameras at every mandap to ensure security. The administration takes all measures to ensure a peaceful environment to celebrate the Durga Puja.Pabna Superintendent of Police (SP) held a meeting with leaders of the community regarding law and order.Preparations are being made towards the puja in all temples according to the government guidelines. He sought cooperation from all in this regard.Acting Secretary of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad-Pabna Provash Ghosh said, this year the local administrator has taken additional care due to the political situation.