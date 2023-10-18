477 mandaps ready for Durga Puja  in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Oct 17: A total 477 mandaps are ready to celebrate Durga Puja in seven upazilas of the district.These included 58 in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila, 134 in Nazirpur, 101 in Nesarabad, 58 in Bhandaria, 27 in Kawkhali, 23 in Indurkani, and 76 in Maathbaria Upazila.A preparatory meeting was held in the connection in the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office conference room on Sunday noon, with DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman in the chair.Superintended of Police (SP) Mohammad Shafiur Rahman said, ahead of the biggest religious festival of Hindus community all security measures have been taken across the district. Close circuit cameras have been installed in all temples to monitor during the five-day puja festival. Police forces will be deployed along with Ansar at every temple, he added. "Forces for petrol and sticking forces are also in our security plan," the SP maintained..Dola Rani Ghuha, central trustee and general secretary of District Puja Parishad said, on the occasion of Durga Puja, the local administration granted 500 kilogram rice for each mandap like previous years. Besides these, Zilla Parishads, Upazila Parishads and political party leaders will provide assistance to all mandaps, she added.