Road march demands food, river protection in Satkhira

SATKHIRA, Oct 17: A road march demanding protection of food, water, soil and river was held in the district on Thursday last.The road march was jointly organized by non-governmental research institute BARCIK and Education, Culture and Diversity Protection Team.It started from in front of Shaheed Abdur Razzaq Park and ended at the post office junction after parading the main road in the town.Marchers carried placards reading 'Save rivers', 'Protect agricultural land', 'Ensure right to food', 'Don't waste soil fertility', 'Ensure clean water for life', 'One earth one chance', 'Polluted air', 'Decreasing life expectancy', and 'Ensure climate justice'.Later on, speakers said, the agricultural land is decreasing, with top soil destroying, and decreasing fertility.The rivers are being killed, they added.They further said, the food production and environment are under threat due to climate change.There is still time, and if the government does not take initiative now, it will have to pay a terrible price and Satkhira coast will become uninhabitable, they maintained.Among others, Convenor of Satkhira District Civic Committee Azad Hossain Belal, its Member Secretary Abul Kalam Azad, Environmental Activist Principal Ashek-e-Elahi, and Journalist Kalyan Banerjee spoke.