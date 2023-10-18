Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 October, 2023, 4:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Poor jute price frustrates growers at Nageshwari

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Our Correspondent

Poor jute price frustrates growers at Nageshwari

Poor jute price frustrates growers at Nageshwari

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Oct 16: Low prices of jute has frustrated growers in Nageshwari Upazila of the district.
This season, growers cultivated jute at higher costs. But they are getting low prices than their production cost.
According to sources at the Upazila Agriculture Office, the jute farming target of 2,255 hectares was achieved. Jute yielding has been good for fair weather and right rearing. The colour of the jute fibre has also been golden as raw jute plants were retted in adequate water of rivers, canals and beels.  
Increased prices of diesel, fertilizers, labourers, seed throwing, weeding, retting, fibre separation, drying and marketing increased the jute production costs.
Grower Shahinur Alam at Kaliganj said, he cultivated jute on two bighas of land at a cost of about Tk 12,000 per bigha. He has got a total production of six maunds. He has sold per maind jute at Tk 2,100.
Another grower from Rabaitari of Fulbari Shahabur Rahman said, he has got seven maunds of jute. He has sold jute at Tk 1,900 per maund. If the dull market of jute continues, many will lose interest in jute farming.
The same view was made by others including Afsar Ali, Mafizul Haq, Kalu Mia, Noor Alam Khan, and Hafizur Rahman of Bamandanga Telianirparh.
Upazila Senior Agriculture Officer Shahriar Hossain said, this year's jute yielding has been good. Compared to last year, jute is selling at a little higher price, he added.
He further said, but they are getting poor profits because of higher production cost.
At this moment, the jute growers are losing interest in jute cultivation, he said. But if they get good prices, their interest will grow up, he added. With their hands, the jute will get the golden past, the official maintained.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Medical camp for drivers held in Pirojpur
Three rare capped langurs recovered in Feni
Eight people murdered in six districts
Morrelganj people cross Panguchhi River with life-risk
Idol-makers giving final touch to Durga idols
477 mandaps ready for Durga Puja  in Pirojpur
Road march demands food, river protection in Satkhira
Poor jute price frustrates growers at Nageshwari


Latest News
No gas supply in some areas of Dhaka for 7hrs Thursday
Unidentified man's body recovered in Cox's Bazar
Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka
ULAB Film Club presents 'Suggestions 3: The Final Chapter'
Biden arrives in Israel after Arab leaders summit cancelled
Sheikh Russel day observed in districts
BNP want to hand over country to their foreign master: Hasan
AL's rally underway near south gate of Baitul Mukarram
BNP starts Nayapaltan rally with massive turnout
New Zealand sent to bat against Afghanistan
Most Read News
Mitu murder: HC rejects Babul Akhtar's bail
Writ filed seeking to bar Sheikh Hasina from resigning as PM under 'pressure'
Vandalism case against BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul to continue: HC
Money embezzlement: Sonali Bank principal officer jailed for 17 yrs
Let couples live their conjugal lives sans parental interference
Israel-Hamas conflict: Humanity must win over conspiracy
Man's body recovered from paddy field in Dinajpur
Bangladesh face Maldives Tuesday
Cross-border energy pipeline to bolster ties with India  
Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft