Poor jute price frustrates growers at Nageshwari

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Oct 16: Low prices of jute has frustrated growers in Nageshwari Upazila of the district.This season, growers cultivated jute at higher costs. But they are getting low prices than their production cost.According to sources at the Upazila Agriculture Office, the jute farming target of 2,255 hectares was achieved. Jute yielding has been good for fair weather and right rearing. The colour of the jute fibre has also been golden as raw jute plants were retted in adequate water of rivers, canals and beels.Increased prices of diesel, fertilizers, labourers, seed throwing, weeding, retting, fibre separation, drying and marketing increased the jute production costs.Grower Shahinur Alam at Kaliganj said, he cultivated jute on two bighas of land at a cost of about Tk 12,000 per bigha. He has got a total production of six maunds. He has sold per maind jute at Tk 2,100.Another grower from Rabaitari of Fulbari Shahabur Rahman said, he has got seven maunds of jute. He has sold jute at Tk 1,900 per maund. If the dull market of jute continues, many will lose interest in jute farming.The same view was made by others including Afsar Ali, Mafizul Haq, Kalu Mia, Noor Alam Khan, and Hafizur Rahman of Bamandanga Telianirparh.Upazila Senior Agriculture Officer Shahriar Hossain said, this year's jute yielding has been good. Compared to last year, jute is selling at a little higher price, he added.He further said, but they are getting poor profits because of higher production cost.At this moment, the jute growers are losing interest in jute cultivation, he said. But if they get good prices, their interest will grow up, he added. With their hands, the jute will get the golden past, the official maintained.