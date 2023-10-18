Video
Indictment of Imran, Qureshi in cipher case adjourned till next week

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17: The special court on Tuesday adjourned the indictment of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case till October 23.
The cipher case pertains to a diplomatic document that reportedly went missing from Imran's possession. The PTI alleges that the document contained a threat from the United States to oust Imran from office.
The PTI chief was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison in the Toshakhana graft case on August 5, 2023. He was subsequently shifted to Attock jail, but the IHC later suspended his sentence. However, Imran remained in jail because he was on judicial remand in the cipher case.
On September 25, the IHC accepted Imran's petition to be shifted to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi from Attock district jail. On September 30, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted a challan -a charge sheet - in the Special Court established under the Official Secrets Act, naming the former prime minister and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the principal accused in the cipher case.
Imran has filed several petitions in the IHC, including two seeking to stay his jail trial and bail in the cipher case, another seeking to suspend the Toshakhana verdict, and one against his indictment in the cipher case.    �DAWN



