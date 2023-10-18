Trucks carrying aid for Gaza Strip arrive at Rafah crossing: witness

CAIRO, Oct 17: Egyptian aid trucks moved closer on Tuesday to the only entry to Gaza not controlled by Israel, local and security sources said, but it was unclear when they might pass through the crossing, shut for days on the Palestinian side due to Israeli strikes.At least 49 people were killed in overnight Israeli bombardment of Rafah, where the crossing is located, and the nearby town of Khan Younis, Gaza's interior ministry said.People with dual citizenship who have gathered in recent days awaiting the opening of the Rafah crossing began approaching the border on Tuesday, but some said they were staying away due to the air strikes.Egypt says the Rafah crossing, a vital artery before the fighting and now a key route for desperately needed supplies into the Israeli-besieged Palestinian enclave, has not been officially closed but has become inoperable due to the Israeli air strikes on the Gaza side.Early on Tuesday some 160 trucks left al-Arish in Egypt's Sinai peninsula, where hundreds of tonnes of aid have been awaiting an agreement on aid delivery, an eyewitness told Reuters.Ahmed Salem of the Sinai Foundation said that the trucks heading for the border contained Egyptian aid, and that the international aid remained in warehouses in al-Arish. �REUTERS