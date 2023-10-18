Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 October, 2023, 4:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Four or five days of food left in Gaza shops: WFP

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

GENEVA, Oct 17: The UN's World Food Programme said the food situation in the besieged and blockaded Gaza Strip was worsening, with only four or five days of stocks left in the shops.
WFP said stocks were getting low in warehouses inside the Palestinian enclave, but at the shop level, the situation was even more acute.
"The situation in Gaza is getting worse by the minute: the humanitarian situation but also of course the food security situation," WFP's Middle East spokeswoman Abeer Etefa, told reporters at the UN in Geneva via video-link from Cairo.
"The current stocks of essential food commodities are sufficient for only two weeks -- and that's at the wholesalers' level," she said, with the warehouses located in Gaza City in the north of the territory and shops having difficulties replenishing supplies.
"Inside the shops, the stocks are getting close to less than a few days, maybe four or five days of food stocks left."
Gaza-based Hamas fighters broke through Israel's heavily fortified border on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Israel says at least 199 hostages were taken by Hamas or other groups during the raid. Israel has responded with withering air strikes on Hamas-controlled Gaza and by deploying tens of thousands of troops to the border in preparation for a full-scale ground offensive.
Israel has demanded that residents of north Gaza leave for the south, hoping to clear the area of civilians in preparation for a perilous urban ground assault.
Etefa said that out of five flour mills in the Gaza Strip, only one was operating due to security concerns and the unavailability of fuel.
"So the bread supply is running low and people are lining up for hours to get bread," she said.
Only five bakeries out of 23 in Gaza contracted by WFP were still in operation, she added.
"Our food supplies within Gaza are running really short," said Etefa.
The spokeswoman said there has been no looting of WFP warehouses, and "anyway, whatever we have left in the warehouses is so little".
Aid agencies have been flying supplies into El Arish airport in Egypt -- around 20 kilometres away from the Rafah border crossing and the only one into the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel. So far Egypt has kept the crossing closed to aid going in or foreign nationals trying to flee, as Israel has repeatedly struck the Palestinian side of the crossing.
Etefa said the WFP had mobilised over 300 metric tonnes of food that was either at or on its way to the Rafah border crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip -- enough food to feed around 250,000 people for one week.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Indictment of Imran, Qureshi in cipher case adjourned till next week
Trucks carrying aid for Gaza Strip arrive at Rafah crossing: witness
Turkey in touch with Hamas over hostages it holds in Gaza: FM
Four or five days of food left in Gaza shops: WFP
Xi welcomes Putin to Beijing
World leaders seek to contain Israel-Hamas war, protect civilians
Muslim boy in US killed in attack linked to Israel-Hamas war
Blinken says expelling Gazans 'non-starter'


Latest News
No gas supply in some areas of Dhaka for 7hrs Thursday
Unidentified man's body recovered in Cox's Bazar
Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka
ULAB Film Club presents 'Suggestions 3: The Final Chapter'
Biden arrives in Israel after Arab leaders summit cancelled
Sheikh Russel day observed in districts
BNP want to hand over country to their foreign master: Hasan
AL's rally underway near south gate of Baitul Mukarram
BNP starts Nayapaltan rally with massive turnout
New Zealand sent to bat against Afghanistan
Most Read News
Mitu murder: HC rejects Babul Akhtar's bail
Writ filed seeking to bar Sheikh Hasina from resigning as PM under 'pressure'
Vandalism case against BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul to continue: HC
Money embezzlement: Sonali Bank principal officer jailed for 17 yrs
Let couples live their conjugal lives sans parental interference
Israel-Hamas conflict: Humanity must win over conspiracy
Man's body recovered from paddy field in Dinajpur
Bangladesh face Maldives Tuesday
Cross-border energy pipeline to bolster ties with India  
Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft