Xi welcomes Putin to Beijing

BEIJING, Oct 17: Chinese leader Xi Jinping welcomed his "dear friend" Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing on Tuesday, kicking off a multilateral summit overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war.Beijing this week hosts representatives of 130 countries for a forum on Xi's vast trade and infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).At the top of the guest list is Putin, who is on his first trip to a major global power since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine threw his regime into international isolation.The two leaders met Tuesday evening at an event kicking off the forum, video posted by Russia's foreign ministry showed, shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries.They then took part in a group photo with other leaders attending the summit.Putin is due to hold in-depth talks with Xi on the sidelines of the forum on Wednesday, the Kremlin said, with the war raging between Israel and Palestinian militant organisation Hamas looming large over the summit."During the talks, special attention will be paid to international and regional issues," the Kremlin said in a statement, without elaborating.Western countries led by the United States have rallied to Israel's side since October 7, when Hamas launched the deadliest attack in Israel's history, shooting, stabbing and burning to death more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians. �AFP