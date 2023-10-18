Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 October, 2023, 4:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka lifts Gunathilaka ban after sexual assault acquittal

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

COLOMBO, OCT 17: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka had his playing ban lifted on Tuesday, weeks after he was cleared of sexual assault by a court in Australia.
The 32-year-old batsman was arrested in November last year just hours after his country lost to England in their final Twenty20 World Cup match in Australia.
But he returned home after his September acquittal, telling reporters outside the court that he could not wait "to go back and play cricket".
Gunathilaka was still subject to disciplinary proceedings from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), but the board announced Tuesday he was now free to return to the game.
A committee investigating his conduct had "unanimously recommended an immediate lifting of his cricketing ban, allowing him to resume regular cricket activities and return to national duty", an SLC statement said.
"They have also cautioned Mr. Gunathilaka to always uphold his status as a representative of the nation in all his future actions," it added.
Gunathilaka was initially accused of four counts of sexual intercourse without consent after arranging to meet a woman at a bar near the Sydney Opera House through a dating app.
Prosecutors had argued he removed a condom during sex without telling the woman, who had only agreed to protected sex, according to a report by Australian public broadcaster ABC.
SLC suspended him after he was charged.
Three of the four charges against him were dropped in May and he was found not guilty of the fourth.
Gunathilaka made his international debut in 2015 and has played eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20Is.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sri Lanka lifts Gunathilaka ban after sexual assault acquittal
Australia past Sri Lanka at storm-hit World Cup
Rohit raises India's World Cup hopes
Pakistan pace ace Shaheen laid low by fever
Guests start series with massive blow
Shakib practices with bat ahead of India clash
Bangladesh secures 2nd round of qualifying stage beating Maldives 2-1 at home
Austria beat Azerbaijan to qualify for Euro 2024


Latest News
No gas supply in some areas of Dhaka for 7hrs Thursday
Unidentified man's body recovered in Cox's Bazar
Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka
ULAB Film Club presents 'Suggestions 3: The Final Chapter'
Biden arrives in Israel after Arab leaders summit cancelled
Sheikh Russel day observed in districts
BNP want to hand over country to their foreign master: Hasan
AL's rally underway near south gate of Baitul Mukarram
BNP starts Nayapaltan rally with massive turnout
New Zealand sent to bat against Afghanistan
Most Read News
Mitu murder: HC rejects Babul Akhtar's bail
Writ filed seeking to bar Sheikh Hasina from resigning as PM under 'pressure'
Vandalism case against BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul to continue: HC
Money embezzlement: Sonali Bank principal officer jailed for 17 yrs
Let couples live their conjugal lives sans parental interference
Israel-Hamas conflict: Humanity must win over conspiracy
Man's body recovered from paddy field in Dinajpur
Bangladesh face Maldives Tuesday
Cross-border energy pipeline to bolster ties with India  
Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft