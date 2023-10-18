Video
Rohit raises India's World Cup hopes

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

NEW DELHI, OCT 17: Rohit Sharma has led India from the front in their three unbeaten matches of the World Cup to boost his cricket-mad nation's hopes of winning the title at home.
The Indian captain has already amassed 217 runs including a record century against Afghanistan, showing no signs of the pressure on his shoulders.
Rohit succeeded superstar Virat Kohli as white-ball captain in 2021 with the aim of securing the national team a third World Cup and first international title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.
Australia great Ricky Ponting lavished praise on Rohit for handling the pressure of the job with ease.
"Someone like Virat, who is a bit more heart-on-the-sleeve, and probably listens to the fans and plays up with the fans a little bit more, someone with his personality would probably find it a bit harder," Ponting wrote in an International Cricket Council column on Tuesday.
"But I think Rohit will be fine with it. He's a terrific bloke and has been a great player for a long time, and he's done a great job as leader of India."    �AFP




