Guests start series with massive blow

Bangladesh Emerging Cricket Team starts their Sri Lanka tour with a massive 99-run defeat after dreadful batting display at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Tuesday.Winning the toss Bangladesh invited their Sri Lankan counterparts to bat first and the home side posted a decent total of 245 runs on the board losing eight wickets from 48.1 overs till rain-intercepting the play. Visitors picked up Host's opener Sohan de Livera's wicket in the very first over but another opener cum wicketkeeper Mohammed Shamaaz started dominating over Bangladesh bowlers. He scored 62 off 89 with nine boundaries while Navod Paranavithana hoarded 66 off 71 with seven fours and couple of sixes as skipper Ahan Wickramasinghe hammered the touring bowlers to promulgate 68 runs at a brisk pace, who remained unbeaten facing 53 balls hitting six boundaries and an over-boundary.Bangladesh quick Ripon Mondol hauled four wickets for 32 runs while Rakibul Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun picked up one wicket each.Due to downpour, Bangladesh got a 251-run revised target from 47 overs according to D/L method. They however, were bowled out for 152 runs sustaining 38 overs. Both the Bangladesh openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Amite Hasan could manage five runs respectively while Mahmudul Hasan Joy, the second leading Bangladesh scorer got out on 18. None of the rest batters but Abdullah Al Mamun could show guts with the bat. The left arm piled up 64 off 68 from the one end and witnessing the wicket throwing procession from the other end.Ashian Daniel notched four wickets while Eshan Malinga clinched three, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth two and Chamika Gunasekara got the rest.Sri Lanka Emerging Team thereby, take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The two sides will engage against on October 19 at the same venue.