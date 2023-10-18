Video
Wednesday, 18 October, 2023, 4:38 PM
ICC Mens ODI World Cup 2023

Shakib practices with bat ahead of India clash

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Shakib practices with bat ahead of India clash

Shakib practices with bat ahead of India clash

The Bangladesh Cricket Team practiced on Tuesday heading their ICC Men's World Cup 2023 match against hosts and the top favourites India at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on August 19.

After two-day rest in Pune the Tigers started practice for the India rivalry where captain Shakib Al Hasan was seen in net with the bat, who sustained injury during Bangladesh-New Zealand match on April 13. Shakib scored 40 off 51 but couldn't prolong his innings. He was seen to field at sleeps and delivered all 10 overs though he left the ground after completing his bowling quota and Najmul Hossain Shanto was seen to captain Bangladesh rest of the overs. An MRI was performed on the affected area following the match.

Bangladesh team Director Khaled Mahmud Sujon informed journalists on Monday that Shakib is willing to play but it's depending on his fitness and clearance from the physio.

"Shakib is gradually getting fit. We can't predict the complete scenario since he still couldn't come to the ground. He will bat tomorrow and will run for a while. After those we will understand the actual condition. But we are hopeful to get him fit before the match," Sujon told.

Shakib's comeback therefore, is definitely a big boost for the team although no official update of the ace allrounder had come from the BCB till filing the report.




