Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 October, 2023, 4:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Austria beat Azerbaijan to qualify for Euro 2024

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

Austria beat Azerbaijan to qualify for Euro 2024

Austria beat Azerbaijan to qualify for Euro 2024

BAKU, OCT 17: Austria qualified for Euro 2024 on Monday with a 1-0 victory away to Azerbaijan in Baku that ensures they will finish in the top two of Group F.
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer scored a penalty three minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute to book an appearance at a third straight European Championship for Austria.
Ralf Rangnick's side shrugged off a 3-2 home defeat by Belgium last week to join them among the eight countries now guaranteed a place at next year's 24-team tournament in Germany.
Austria were awarded a penalty early in the second half when Sabitzer's free-kick was handled by a player in the Azerbaijan wall.
His team-leading fourth goal in qualifying, and second spot-kick in four days, was enough to seal victory as Tural Bayramov missed a glorious late chance to equalise for Azerbaijan.
Austria finished with 10 men as Guido Burgstaller was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in stoppage time.
A fifth win in seven matches pushed Austria 10 points clear of third-placed Sweden, who will have to go through the play-offs in order to avoid failing to qualify for the first time since Euro 96.
Austria are level on 16 points with Belgium but have played a game more than the unbeaten group leaders. They conclude their qualifying campaign away to Estonia next month.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sri Lanka lifts Gunathilaka ban after sexual assault acquittal
Australia past Sri Lanka at storm-hit World Cup
Rohit raises India's World Cup hopes
Pakistan pace ace Shaheen laid low by fever
Guests start series with massive blow
Shakib practices with bat ahead of India clash
Bangladesh secures 2nd round of qualifying stage beating Maldives 2-1 at home
Austria beat Azerbaijan to qualify for Euro 2024


Latest News
No gas supply in some areas of Dhaka for 7hrs Thursday
Unidentified man's body recovered in Cox's Bazar
Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka
ULAB Film Club presents 'Suggestions 3: The Final Chapter'
Biden arrives in Israel after Arab leaders summit cancelled
Sheikh Russel day observed in districts
BNP want to hand over country to their foreign master: Hasan
AL's rally underway near south gate of Baitul Mukarram
BNP starts Nayapaltan rally with massive turnout
New Zealand sent to bat against Afghanistan
Most Read News
Mitu murder: HC rejects Babul Akhtar's bail
Writ filed seeking to bar Sheikh Hasina from resigning as PM under 'pressure'
Vandalism case against BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul to continue: HC
Money embezzlement: Sonali Bank principal officer jailed for 17 yrs
Let couples live their conjugal lives sans parental interference
Israel-Hamas conflict: Humanity must win over conspiracy
Man's body recovered from paddy field in Dinajpur
Bangladesh face Maldives Tuesday
Cross-border energy pipeline to bolster ties with India  
Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft