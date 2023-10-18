Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 October, 2023, 4:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Infantino 'shocked' by Brussels attack

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

PARIS, OCT 17: FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday that he was "shocked" and "saddened" by the shooting dead of two Swedish nationals before the Euro qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden.
"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of two Swedish nationals in Brussels close to the stadium where Belgium were hosting Sweden in a UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match," Infantino wrote on Instagram.
"On behalf of FIFA, and the global football family, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. Our thoughts are with the people of Belgium and Sweden, their respective national team players and football associations."
The two Swedish fans were shot dead on Monday near Brussels city centre, shortly before the Euro 2024 qualifier at the King Baudouin Stadium.
The match went ahead as scheduled but was halted at half-time with the score at 1-1.
The suspected attacker, a radicalised Tunisian national living illegally in Belgium, was killed by police on Tuesday.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sri Lanka lifts Gunathilaka ban after sexual assault acquittal
Australia past Sri Lanka at storm-hit World Cup
Rohit raises India's World Cup hopes
Pakistan pace ace Shaheen laid low by fever
Guests start series with massive blow
Shakib practices with bat ahead of India clash
Bangladesh secures 2nd round of qualifying stage beating Maldives 2-1 at home
Austria beat Azerbaijan to qualify for Euro 2024


Latest News
No gas supply in some areas of Dhaka for 7hrs Thursday
Unidentified man's body recovered in Cox's Bazar
Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka
ULAB Film Club presents 'Suggestions 3: The Final Chapter'
Biden arrives in Israel after Arab leaders summit cancelled
Sheikh Russel day observed in districts
BNP want to hand over country to their foreign master: Hasan
AL's rally underway near south gate of Baitul Mukarram
BNP starts Nayapaltan rally with massive turnout
New Zealand sent to bat against Afghanistan
Most Read News
Mitu murder: HC rejects Babul Akhtar's bail
Writ filed seeking to bar Sheikh Hasina from resigning as PM under 'pressure'
Vandalism case against BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul to continue: HC
Money embezzlement: Sonali Bank principal officer jailed for 17 yrs
Let couples live their conjugal lives sans parental interference
Israel-Hamas conflict: Humanity must win over conspiracy
Man's body recovered from paddy field in Dinajpur
Bangladesh face Maldives Tuesday
Cross-border energy pipeline to bolster ties with India  
Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft