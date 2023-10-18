Belgium Vs Sweden Euro qualifier abandoned after Brussels shooting

Video
Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

PARIS, OCT 17: Belgium's Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden was abandoned at half-time and fans were kept in the stadium for security reasons after two Swedes were shot dead in an attack in Brussels on Monday.
Spectators at the King Baudouin stadium in the Belgian capital were told to remain inside the ground following an announcement that the players would not return for the second half.
"Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned," UEFA said on its website.
Sweden's football association said Belgian police had told supporters "to stay in the arena for security reasons".
Two Swedish nationals were shot dead by a suspect who remains at large, in an attack the Belgian prime minister described as "terrorism".
Several Belgian media outlets said the two individuals killed were wearing the jersey of the Sweden national team.
"Our thoughts go out to all the relatives of those affected in Brussels," a Swedish FA social media post said.
The Belgian national team's account wrote: "Our thoughts are with all those affected."
Belgium, who had already qualified for next year's tournament, had equalised through a Romelu Lukaku penalty after Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring for Sweden before the match was halted with the score at 1-1.
Belgian media reported that the Swedish players did not want to continue the game after learning of the attack.
Austria had earlier Monday become the eighth team to book their place at the finals in Germany courtesy of a 1-0 win in Azerbaijan in the other Group F game.
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer scored a penalty three minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute for Ralf Rangnick's side.    �AFP




