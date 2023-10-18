Evans feared retirement before Man Utd return

MANCHESTER, OCT 17: Jonny Evans feared his career was over due to lingering injuries before joining Manchester United for a second time, the Northern Irishman revealed on Monday.
The 35-year-old made a surprise return to Old Trafford in July after his contract with relegated Leicester expired.
Evans' injury problems played a part in the Foxes losing their Premier League status as he was restricted to just 14 club appearances last season due to a persistent calf problem.
"I went through a stage last year where I started thinking maybe it is coming to an end," Evans said as he prepared to captain Northern Ireland in Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovenia.
"There's no doubt I did have those thoughts. At the time I couldn't get over injuries and every time I came back I was breaking down."
However, it is injuries to others that has unexpectedly opened to the door to the United first team for Evans.
The centre-back has started two of the club's last three Premier League games.
"Every time you complete a match you think, 'There's another one, I can do that', and sometimes you just have to confirm that to yourself," he added.
Evans is unlikely though to ever grace a major tournament again with Northern Ireland's chances of reaching Germany next year already over. �AFP
