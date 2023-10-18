Video
4th Bangladesh Int'l Leather Footwear Show concludes

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Correspondent


Bangladesh Leather Footwear and Leather goods International Sourcing Show (BLLISS-2023) wrapped up its 4th edition marking another successful year of connecting global industry experts.
It showcased latest leather products, footwear, and accessories manufacturing and exporters to local and international buyers and industry stakeholders.  
The exhibition was held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka from 12-14 October 2023, inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka.
BLLISS-2023 was Jointly organized by Leather goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) and Ministry of Commerce.
It was an internal sourcing show in the leather and footwear industry providing a platform for collaboration, innovation, and trade opportunities within the sector and beyond.
Over 200 participants from over 15 countries including USA, Canada, Germany, Italy, India, UK, South American countries, Japan, Poland, Russia, and China among others, and more than 2200 visitors from home and abroad attended the exhibition.
BLLISS-2023 brought together a diverse mix of global industry experts and professionals, including manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, designers, and government representatives.
With the presence of international exhibitors, brands, sourcing agents, and buyers, the show facilitated cross-border partnerships and collaborations, fostering business development and cooperation within the industry and beyond.
In 6 pavilions and 40 stalls, leather goods manufacturers, allied industries, and ancillary service providers showcased their top-quality products and services, from stylish leather fashion to cutting-edge designs.
BLLISS-2023 was the ideal platform for business matchmaking, fostering relationships between manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers. Many B2B meetings were conducted, leading to promising deals and partnerships in the leather products and footwear industry.  
BLLISS-2023 also featured three business sessions conducted by global industry experts and attended by national and international attendance of visitors. The sessions discussed industry prospects, challenges, sustainability practices, market access, connecting Bangladesh with global value chain.



