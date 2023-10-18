ICC chair affirms commitment to promote Bangladesh globally Chairperson of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Maria Fernanda Garza has laid emphasis on the continuity of cross-border trade in today's turbulent world as it has become a crucial challenge for sustaining global economic growth and prosperity.





She attended a reception hosted by the ICC Bangladesh in Dhaka on Monday.





Her visit to Bangladesh reaffirmed the ICC's commitment to global economic development, cooperation, and unity, celebrating Bangladesh's achievements and resilience.





Garza stressed the importance of cross-border commerce, especially in today's uncertain global landscape.





She said cybersecurity and global cooperation were central themes, given the interconnected world, with practical policies and private sector initiatives essential for maintaining cybersecurity.

The ICC's leading role in reforming the multilateral system, including climate action, environmental preservation, global rules, and digitalisation, was emphasised by Garza.





She underlined the importance of unity within the business community and ICC's role in shaping global policies.





Garza's visit to Bangladesh revolved around discussions with sector insiders and her insights into various trade-related issues.





Mahbubur Rahman, President of ICC Bangladesh, welcomed Garza to Dhaka and underlined ICC's mission of making business work for everyone, everyday, everywhere.





He highlighted ICC's influence on international trade rules and its consultative status with global bodies.





This year, ICC Bangladesh celebrates the ICC Court Centenary, established in 1923, focusing on foreign trade promotion, trade policy reviews, legal reforms, and cross-border business standards, he said.





Bangladesh's remarkable economic growth, transitioning from a least developed country to a developing one by 2026, positions it as the 35th largest economy globally, he said.





Rahman lauded the government's commitment to regulatory reforms, emphasising the role of the private sector in infrastructure, energy, and natural resource investment.





Garza's visit highlighted the ICC's mission, which originated after World War I, to harness business's power for the betterment of the world, said Mr Rahman.





Prime Minister's Advisor for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman expressed optimism about Bangladesh's development projects and improved traffic conditions.





The ICC's unique status as the only private sector organization accredited to the United Nations was highlighted.





Bangladesh's significant economic growth under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina was also celebrated, with a thriving agricultural sector and private sector success stories.





Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi welcomed Garza, highlighting their productive discussions on trade and investment collaboration in Mexico.





The ICC's role in promoting a free-market economy and collaborating with governments and international institutions, including the UN, was noted.





Bangladesh's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and transition to a middle-income country by 2026 through key infrastructure projects was underscored by the minister.





ICC Vice President Naser Ezaz Bijoy delivered the welcome address, emphasizing the significance of ICC members in the global economy and their contributions to Bangladesh's progress and prosperity under their leadership.





ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman presented a memento to ICC Global Chairman Maria Fernanda Garza.